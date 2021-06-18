UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report : 1 April – 31 May 2021

- 3,641 children (2,003 girls and 1,638 boys), constituting 16% of the target, were admitted to community-based programmes for the treatment of severe wasting from January to May 2021.
- 770,421 children (584,656 girls and 185,765 boys) reached with primary health care services against an annual target of 2.7 million.
- A total of 438,586 people (232,851 females, 202,410 males, including 3,325 PLWDs) out of an annual target of 610,057 were reached with safe water.
- A total of 1,154,956 learners were reached with 480 Primary and Secondary Radio lessons, and twenty-five (25) television lessons supported by UNICEF.
- 79,807 children and caregivers (43,637 females; 36,170 males; 7,420 people living with disabilities) out of the target of 90,000 were provided with critical child protection service