20.6.2021 7:47 by Nehanda TV WATCH: Mujuru shares her experience on how she was fired by Mugabe Former Vice President Joice Mujuru shares her experience on how she was fired by the late former President Robert Mugabe. Joice Mujuru Post published in: Featured Related God saved you from the gallows for a purpose, Mr President – to improve our lives, not to torment us CIO big shot behind Malunga farm grab Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Name * Email * Website