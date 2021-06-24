8:57 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Why do today’s women appear more subservient to men than were our mothers?

This morning started on a most interesting note - as is typical with my wife, since we always engage in very enlightening, thought-provocking, and edifying discussions - after she told me about an event she witnessed, when a female colleague was violently confronted, at work, by her lover's spouse, threatening to beat her up for apparently wrecking her marriage, and attempting to snatch her husband.