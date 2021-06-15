19:46 by Own Correspondent Have your say: Zanu PF Lacoste & Zanu PF Mwonzora to form unity government

In their controversial secret meeting held last week, Douglas Mwonzora and President Mnangagwa agreed to cancel by-elections and introduce a bill that will ban by-elections for the next ten years. They also planned to have a political party with the recalled, dead MP or councillor to be replaced without going through an election.