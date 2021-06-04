14:50 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Zim court orders release of political prisoners unjustly incarcerated

THE Supreme Court on Friday 4 June 2021 ordered the immediate release from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison of two political prisoners, Last Tamai Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere, where they had been detained since 2016 after they were convicted and sentenced to serve 20 years for allegedly murdering a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer.