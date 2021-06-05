11:40 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe govt obsession with budget surplus, in the midst of lowering of standards and poverty, shows an uncaring and cruel leadership

I am not much of an economist - and, quite frankly, had a strong disdain of commercial subjects at school - but, there are some things in life that clearly do not need one to be a financial boffin to figure out, such as, when a government is being irresponsible and cruel in its mismanagement of our money.