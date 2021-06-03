10:19 by VOA Studio 7 Have your say: Zimbabweans Protest COVID-19 Vaccine Shortages

HARARE - Hundreds of Zimbabweans protested Wednesday about a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines as the country awaits more doses from China. The government wants to inoculate at least 60% of Zimbabwe's more than 14 million people by the end of the year but has struggled to get the necessary supplies.