ZPCS charges prison guard for insulting Mnangagwa over Mbuya Nehanda statue

ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) on Wednesday 16 June 2021 commenced disciplinary hearing proceedings against Peter Kudzai Mushonga, a 29 year-old prison officer, who is accused of insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa and some traditional leaders.