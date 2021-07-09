Billy Rautenbach sends armed guards to evict Chipinge villagers

The Mirror reports that the armed guards ploughed down unharvested crops and destroyed villagers’ houses.
According to the report, the guards were armed with guns and security dogs as tension between the villagers and the monstrous fuel company continues to shoot up.
Headman Chinyamukwakwa confirmed the saying four villagers had been ordered to bring their property outside their houses so that the buildings could be destroyed.
There is a long-standing boundary dispute between Billy who owns massive estates in the country including in Chiredzi and Mwenezi and the villagers who now have to move out of their ancestors’ land.
Greenfuel is a company that is growing sugarcane mostly to make ethanol. The villagers who want to approach the courts are being represented by Professor Lovemore Madhuku.
Green Fuel spokesperson Merit Rumema said she was not aware of the matter.
Efforts to get a comment from Madhuku were futile.
Greenfuel recently gave the villagers until August to harvest their crops and leave and it came as a shock when the armed guards suddenly pitched up yesterday.