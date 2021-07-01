6:13 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Freelance journalist challenges fine for contravening Covid-19 curfew

HARARE Magistrate Barbra Mateko has ordered the Officer In Charge of Marimba Police Station to investigate and provide her with information in relation to how freelance journalist Edgar Gweshe was compelled to pay RTGS$500 fine for allegedly contravening curfew regulations and yet he was arrested before 10:PM, which was the scheduled curfew time when people were restricted from moving around unnecessarily.