Govt further decongests workplaces to 10 percent

…As PSC buses stop transporting unvaccinated civil servants
Public Service Commission (PSC) buses will also stop ferrying unvaccinated civil servants, this is according to government circular 19 of 2021.
Zimbabwe has to date recorded a total of 85 732 cases of Covid-19 of which 2 113 were registered yesterday alone.
The country is currently under a stiffer level 4 lockdown under which gatherings except funerals remain prohibited.
The government has since intensified the vaccination programme in all the country’s 10 provinces as the third wave continues to rage.
“Line ministries rotate staff in such a manner that no employee shall remain at home for more than 21 days at a stretch. The PSC shall ensure fumigation of buses daily and after each trip. Only members with proof of vaccination against Covid-19 shall board PSC buses. The PSC shall observe social distancing in buses with each bus carrying a maximum of 35 passengers.
Wutaunashe said heads of ministries should continue ensuring that staff members working from home are capacitated with ICT equipment and adequate internet facilities for them to work efficiently and productively.
“Those coming to work places must also be supported with efficient and sufficient bandwidth to facilitate the holding of virtual meetings and other e-enabled communication,” said Wutaunashe.
“There shall be strict monitoring and enforcement of staff attendance at workplaces. Daily staff attendance records should continue to be submitted to the PSC before 13:00 hours and any variation should be accompanied by a clear justification. All civil servants are considered to be frontline workers as indicated by the health authorities. All heads of ministries are therefore directed to ensure that all civil servants under their jurisdiction are vaccinated.