by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: It's good introducing anti-corruption curricular at ECD, but why don't we start by uprooting graft right from top echelons of power?

Have you ever come across an unrepentant serial rapist, and wife beater, who is in the strange habit of loudly proclaiming to be an ardent gender rights, and anti-sexual abuse, activist - whilst, also at the same time, propagating amazing programs and strategies on how to effectively root out this menace and scourge from society?