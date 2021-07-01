Pro-Democracy Activist Evan Mawarire on Zimbabwe’s Deepening Crisis

But the hopes of Mawarire and his fellow Zimbabweans were quickly dashed, as the country’s crisis only deepened under Mugabe’s successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa. His government has brutally suppressed popular demonstrations, while subjecting dissidents and journalists to the threat of harassment, arbitrary detention and torture. The economic situation is also dire, with the World Bank recently reporting that half of Zimbabweans have fallen into extreme poverty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week on Trend Lines, Mawarire joins WPR’s Elliot Waldman to discuss the failed promises of Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe and what’s next for the country’s pro-democracy movement. Mawarire is a 2020 Yale World Fellow and you can follow him on Twitter at @PastorEvanLive.
Listen:Post published in: Featured