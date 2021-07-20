Prospects for peace and security in Zimbabwe

Today, the increasing political violence and polarization, as well as economic emaciation serve to undermine the ruling administration and highlight the enduring legacies of Mugabe’s reign, even after his death on September 6, 2019.
On July 28, the Africa Security Initiative will host a discussion on U.S. policy toward Zimbabwe and its future political course of action. Following the discussion, the panel will take questions from the audience.
Viewers can submit questions via email to [email protected] or on Twitter using #Zimbabwe.
AGENDA
PANELIST
George F. Ward
Adjunct Senior Research Analyst – Institute for Defense Analyses
PANELIST
Michelle Gavin
Senior Fellow for Africa Studies – Council on Foreign Relations
PANELIST
Dewa Mavhinga
Director, Southern Africa – Human Rights Watch
PANELIST
Piers Pigou
Senior Consultant, Southern Africa – International Crisis Group
MODERATOR