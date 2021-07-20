20.7.2021 12:48
by Martin

Prospects for peace and security in Zimbabwe

After 37 years of dictatorship, Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe finally resigned on November 21, 2017. For many, his departure and Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rise signalled hope for the politically and economically devastated and once pariah state of Zimbabwe.

Today, the increasing political violence and polarization, as well as economic emaciation serve to undermine the ruling administration and highlight the enduring legacies of Mugabe’s reign, even after his death on September 6, 2019.

On July 28, the Africa Security Initiative will host a discussion on U.S. policy toward Zimbabwe and its future political course of action. Following the discussion, the panel will take questions from the audience.

Viewers can submit questions via email to [email protected] or on Twitter using #Zimbabwe.

AGENDA

