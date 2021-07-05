8:52 by Phelekezela Mphoko Have your say: The death of a Commander

When The Military Planning Committee, was re-organised into The Zimbabwe Peoples Revolutionary Army (ZPRA), Rogers Mangena, was appointed Chief of Staff, and Jason Moyo, as Commander, as Mangena reported directly to him. The author was the only member of the previous Command, to continue as Chief of Logistics and Supplies (CS-4) in the newly established ZPRA.