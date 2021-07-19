16:25 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Zim court orders Kazembe and Matanga to compensate Chinyerere again over brutal assault

HARARE Magistrate Victoria Mashamba has ordered Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Hon. Kazembe Kazembe and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to pay damages amounting to RTGS$175 000 to 67 year-old Lillian Chinyerere as compensation for the pain and humiliation which she suffered in 2019 when some law enforcement agents assaulted her during an anti-government protest.