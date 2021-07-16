12:04 by ReliefWeb Have your say: Zimbabwe: Cyclone Idai Recovery Project Final Report – Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces, January 2020 – June 2021

On 16 March 2019, the eastern parts of Zimbabwe were hit with heavy rains and strong winds as Cyclone Idai made landfall. Cyclone Idai characterised by floods and landslides resulted in loss of lives and left immense damage of infrastructure and livelihoods.