27.7.2021 7:47
by Bloomberg News

Zimbabwe Seeks to Limit Doctors, Nurses Striking Over Pay

Zimbabwe plans to prevent the frequency of doctors and nurses going on strike over pay that often cripples the country’s fragile health sector.

  •  Health industry has been hit by monthlong strikes by workers
  •  State proposes three years in jail for those inciting strikes

 

Under the proposed Health Service Amendment Bill published July 23, members of the health industry will be barred from participating in strikes that last longer than three days, or more than 72 hours in a two-week period. Health-care workers will also be obligated during any collective job action, “to provide the skill, expertise, care and service to patients in a medical emergency or needing critical or intensive care,” according to the bill.

 

