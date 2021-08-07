10:33 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: A call to an end to child, forced and early marriages in Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) is alarmed by media reports that a 14-year old girl, Memory Machaya, passed away recently while giving birth at an apostolic sect church shrine in Marange in Manicaland province, and reports that child, forced and early marriages are increasing in Zimbabwe.