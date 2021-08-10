9:37 by NTJWG Have your say: A legacy of 41 years: Commemorating defence forces day – NTJWG

Today marks the 41st year in which Zimbabwe has commemorated Defence Forces Day in honour of the Zimbabwean uniformed forces. The National Transitional Justice Working Group (NTJWG) joins the rest of the nation in commemorating Defence Forces Day while and reflecting on the Defence Forces’ commitment to protecting national sovereignty, upholding justice, and maintaining law and order.