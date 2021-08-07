9:43 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: A “perfect” leader, incapable of erring, is the worst leader!

Quite frankly, I have never understood the mentality behind hero-worshipping and praise-singing another human being, since, my parents taught me five valuable concepts of life and human relationships - that we are all equal, no one is perfect, Jehovah God is the only One who is infallible and worthy of worship, we should love one another, and hold each other accountable for our deeds.