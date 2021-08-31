Botswana loses a chess supporting parent par excellence

He supported the children Natali Kahlo Banda as well as Darius Banda in
playing the game of chess. The latest event in which Natalie took part
in was the Zonals which were held in Lilongwe, Malawi. The parent
supported the child to go and play in Malawi without the support of
the Federation.
The youthful chess player Woman Candidate Master
Natalie Banda is a result of hard work as well as dedication,
determination and diligence from the supporting parent. It is barely
two weeks since we had a chat with the late Banda. It was purely
chess. He was all over the place when it came to the organisation of a
chess tournament.
He was very handy as well as hands-on when it came
to chess for the juniors. The message which came from the Botswana
Chess federation Secretary-General read, “it is with great sorrow and
sadness to announce that one of our own humble and gentle soul in Mr
Davies Banda has left us. His contribution to chess just like that of
our parents is unparalleled. His passion and commitment is beyond
words. We have lost a GIANT.
May his soul rest in eternal peace.” Botswana’s only International Master
Providence Oatlhotse postulated that ” we send our condolences to the family
of our late brother in Christ Mr Davies Banda. He was a good man of peace
may his soul rest in eternal peace. May the Lord comfort the Banda family
in this difficult time.” AK47 as he is affectionately known International
Master Andrew Kayonde also expressed his grief on the untimely death
of the chess promoter par excellence,” This is too deep and
unexpected. our hearts are deeply saddened to learn of this. His
spirit and generosity will never be forgotten.
He was a very special person to me. We grieve with the Banda family.
May God be with them during this sad moment.” International Master
Chitumbo Mwali also expressed the same sentiments on the generosity
of Mr Banda. Mr Davies Banda is a Zambian born chess player who
married a Motswana lady and he settled in Botswana.
He helped players from Zambia as well as other stranded players from far and wide in the interests of chess.
stranded players from far and wide in the interests of chess. He will
surely be missed far and wide in the chess circles. Chess in Botswana
is poorer without him. His untimely death left a big void in the
Botswana chess fraternity which will be very difficult to replace and
replicate. Funeral arrangements will be advised in due course.
