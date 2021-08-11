Cops vow to hunt down armed robbery syndicates

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that Constable Gibson Tafara Madzimure (35) was killed during the operation.
Nyathi added that the police “will leave no stone unturned until all culprits involved in the death of constable Gibson Tafara Madzimure are brought to book.”
The police spokesperson said they had intensified the war against armed robbers who have been targeting individuals and businesses throughout the country.
The deceased was part of a crack team that was deployed to a robbery case in Luveve suburb where “ Luveve illegal forex dealer was being tracked by an armed robbery syndicate which had travelled all the way from South Africa.”
On Saturday, the police foiled another robbery attempt where three members of the six-member gang were arrested while the other three were gunned down.
The three have since appeared in court charged with armed robbery.