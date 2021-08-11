11.8.2021 6:46
Cops vow to hunt down armed robbery syndicates

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) say efforts are ongoing to apprehend suspected armed robbers that killed its officer during a foiled robbery in Luveve suburb in Bulawayo on Monday.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that Constable Gibson Tafara Madzimure (35) was killed during the operation.

Nyathi added that the police “will leave no stone unturned until all culprits involved in the death of constable Gibson Tafara Madzimure are brought to book.”

The police spokesperson said they had intensified the war against armed robbers who have been targeting individuals and businesses throughout the country.

The deceased was part of a crack team that was deployed to a robbery case in Luveve suburb where “ Luveve illegal forex dealer was being tracked by an armed robbery syndicate which had travelled all the way from South Africa.”

“Police intercepted the suspects at Unity village, Corner Joshua Nkomo and 6th Avenue, Bulawayo and in the process a shoot out ensued leading to the death of the suspects at the scene. The other suspects ran away and the police recovered a Star pistol with 9mm x 6 rounds of ammunition, CZ pistol with a magazine of 10 rounds and a VW Golf motor vehicle with no number plates,” said Nyathi.

On Saturday, the police foiled another robbery attempt where three members of the six-member gang were arrested while the other three were gunned down.

The three have since appeared in court charged with armed robbery.

