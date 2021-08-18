9:46 by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Have your say: Crisis Coalition shocked by ZRP inaction on the case of Memory Machaya

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition is astonished by claims by the Minister of Justice, Ziyambi Ziyambi that the Zimbabwe Republic Police “is facing resistance” in investigating the case of a 14-year-old girl, Memory Machaya who died while giving birth at an Apostolic Church shrine in Marange early this month (August 2021).