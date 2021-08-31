Enforced disappearances fact sheet

The commemoration of this day serves to call upon governments across the world to have a firm commitment to combating impunity as regards enforced disappearances, to speak up against the practice and tolerance of enforced disappearances which undermine the respect for the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms. Commemoration of this day also serves to draw attention to the fate of individuals who disappeared at the hands of the state and whose whereabouts are unknown to their families, legal representatives and the general public.
In this view, the NTJWG and ZPP compiled a factsheet on enforced disappearances to raise awareness on the matter.