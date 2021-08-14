12:36 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: How does pointing out the Zimbabwe regime’s unmitigated failures equate to denigrating one’s country?

A week or so ago, I kindly asked, in all sincerity, both the ministry of information's permanent secretary, Nick Ndavanin'i Mangwana, and the deputy chief secretary in the office of the president and cabinet, George Charamba, one pertinent question.