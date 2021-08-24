19:19 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Isn’t it embarrassing that last smooth transfer of power in Zimbabwe occured during colonial Rhodesia?

For some strange reason, I did not feel the urge to watch the live broadcast of Zambia's new president Hakainde Hichilema's inauguration today - in spite of this being one of the few moments of tremendous pride for both a region and continent, not known for democratic change.