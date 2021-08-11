9:26 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Let’s get our heads out of cyberspace because suffering Zimbabweans live in the real world

The latest embarrassing guff by the court-created pseudo-opposition MDC-T leader, Douglas Mwonzora - in which he appeared to ridicule and demean educational standards and relevance of the country's polytechnic colleges, during his online tiff with MDC Alliance activist, Pedzisai Ruhanya - finally pushed me to publicly answer a question that I have been asked oftentimes.