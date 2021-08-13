10:35 by Martin Have your say: Nothing so special about a president such that can’t be held answerable to the people

Do people truly understand what being a nation’s president means? Do we appreciate what that role entails? If we did, why, then, would anyone regard this as some lofty position, which renders the incumbent untouchable and unanswerable? When citizens from across the world, especially, in the Western hemisphere, decided to rebel against their monarchs, centuries