8:35 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Peace isn’t merely the absence of violence – even Rhodesia was peaceful for nearly 80 years!

I still have school textbooks published in Rhodesia for the so-called "European education" - which I have kept dearly, due to the exceptionally high learning content, compared to the mediocre stuff in our schools today - nonetheless, there is one aspect that always touches a nerve.