8:40 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: So, in Zimbabwe one is more likely to get away with killing 20,000 people than murdering one person!

The much talked about meeting between president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and Matebeleland region chiefs - on the 1980s Gukurahundi genocide perpetrated by the Zimbabwe regime on innocent civilians believed to be of Ndebele ethnicity - has come and gone.