Teachers announce plans to embark on strike on opening day

By Lizwe Sebatha
Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced in a post Cabinet brief on Wednesday that final examination classes will resume lessons on Monday, with the rest of the learners joining a week later on September 6.
Schools have been closed since June 4.
ARTUZ president Obert Masaraure, however, denounced government for rushing to open schools without first engaging teachers who have been pressing for a US$450 living wage or the equivalent in the domestic currency.
“Teachers, therefore, remain severely incapacitated. Teachers can’t afford to pay tuition fees for their own children let alone travel back to work,” Masaraure said in a statement.
In 2020 Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Professor Paul Mavima announced that by January 2021 government would have produced a roadmap towards the restoration of pre-October 2018 salaries for teachers.
“To date, no roadmap has been shared. Government has only resorted to adjusting salaries in line with inflation. The same value of low salaries has been maintained under the guise of increments,” Masaraure added.
In April, teachers were also on strike demanding better wages despite threats by government to dock or withhold their pay under a “no-work-no pay principle.”
Government has said ZWL$ 500 million has been set aside for safe schools opening.
But Masaraure said the money is inadequate.
“This translates to ZW$ 100 per learner. Almost USD 0.75 cents. This is inadequate for funding adherence to Standard Operating Procedures in schools. Government should deploy enough resources for safe schools opening,” he said.