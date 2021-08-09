15:48 by Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum Have your say: The Forum Reflects on Heroes Day

Each year Zimbabwe sets aside a day to remember the heroes and heroines who stood up against oppression and all forms of human rights violations. Today, the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (the Forum) joins the rest of the country in commemorating this day and saluting the living and departed heroes and heroines of the continuing struggle against all forms of domination, oppression and violation of human rights.