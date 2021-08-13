6:44 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Unionist whack Matanga and Kazembe with RTGS$38 million lawsuit

NINETEEN Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) leaders are suing Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Hon. Kazembe Kazembe for damages amounting to RTGS$38 million for unlawful arrest, detention and malicious prosecution after they allegedly staged an anti-government protest three years ago.