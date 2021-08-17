19:29 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Will Zimbabwe ever have any elder statesmen since our leaders want to die in office?

As the entire African continent in general, and the southern region in particular, keep their eyes firmly focused on the exceedingly emulable events unfolding in Zambia - with yet another smooth democratic transfer of power - an event occured yesterday that I found particularly outstanding, and worthy of mentioning.