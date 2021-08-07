10:32 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Woman acquitted on trumped-up charges of assaulting police officer

RUSAPE Magistrate Rufaro Mangwiro has acquitted a 27 year-old woman who had been on trial for allegedly assaulting or resisting a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer, in a case of spiteful vengeance after the law enforcement agent’s sexual advances towards her were rebuffed.