ZERA Hikes Fuel Prices Effective 5 August 2021

ZERA has set the maximum pump price of diesel at ZWL$114.29 or US$1.33 per litre and petrol at ZWL$117.07 or US$1.37 per litre.
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, 4 August 2021, ZERA said operators may sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages.
The latest fuel price review by ZERA is the first in two months after it opted against adjusting prices last month as it was “watching developments on the international market”.
For the past two months, that is, from 5 June to 4 August 2021, the maximum price of diesel was ZWL$110.54 or US$1.30 per litre while petrol was pegged at ZWL$112.55 or US$1.33 per litre.