Zim authorities arrest, detain war veterans over bread crumbs protest

The nine liberation war veterans who are represented by Chawona
namely Isso Madzivanyika, Nyasha Manyana, Daphne Kanoti, Shoorai
Nyamangodo, Faith Chamanda, Ruvimbo Sphyina Maphosa, Jordan Nderezina,
Maron Mabvunzaneyi Mazikana and Wonderful Sabarauta and charged them
with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public
violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in section 37(1)(a)
of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.The law enforcement agents alleged that the nine war veterans staged a
protest on Wednesday 25 August 2021 outside Finance and Economic
Development Minister Mthuli Ncube’s offices in Harare, where they held
placards inscribed “Pay war veterans they deserve please we are human
beings. #Mthuli we are tired of bread crumbs like Lazurus.”
The nine liberation war veterans who are represented by Chawona
Kanoti, of Kanoti and Partners and Paidamoyo Saurombe of Zimbabwe
Lawyers for Human Rights, are expected to appear at Harare Magistrates
Court on Friday 27 August 2021 for initial remand processes.