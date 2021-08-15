8:10 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe leaders incapable of successfully running even a ‘kombi’!

I am sure we have all come across, or traveled on, those ramshackle commuter minibuses (we call 'kombis') - whereby, seats are now all terribly worn out, their backs tilted backwards making it impossible for the passenger to sit upright, the doors can not close properly and need both the driver and conductor to do the trick, and there is that worryingly persistent clucking sound coming from who knows where.