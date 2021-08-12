18:01 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe liberation icons deserve a political leadership worthy of their sacrifice

I was quite young - a grade two, eight-year-old boy, in 1981 - when the ZANU choir, led by the late Comrade Chinx (Dickson Chingaira), came to sing at Torwood Hall (Redcliff), whereby they stayed at our home for the duration of their tour - since my late father was a very active member of the ruling party (who had also suffered the humiliation of being blacklisted from his teaching profession for his anti-colonial activities).