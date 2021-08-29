10:41 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe ruling elite better suited to running backward rural country, not a modern-day advanced nation

As we wake up to another bleak, gloomy and dark morning (literally) - again, without electricity in our part of town - in the midst of obvious outrage and disappointed at the nation's authorities, who have clearly failed to run the country, I had to ask myself a most difficult question...