ZITF Postponed To 21-24 September 2021

ZITF had been scheduled to run from August 23 to 25 and last week ZITF management said that only fully vaccinated exhibitors with COVID-19 PCR certificates obtained within 48 hours would be admitted in this year’s edition.
However, in a statement this Tuesday, ZITF said the exhibition has been moved forward to 21-24 September 2021.
Pindula News is publishing a statement issued by ZITF board chairman Busisa Moyo on Tuesday, 17 September 2021:
Following the extension of the national Level 4 lockdown announced by His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe Cde E.D. Mnangagwa last week, the ZITE Company Board & Management wishes to officially advise exhibitors, service providers, registered buyers, business visitors and other stakeholders of the decision to postpone the 2021 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair to 21-24 September 2021.
The decision to postpone the fair was reached with the approval of the Government of Zimbabwe and after consultation with a wide cross-section of stakeholders.
With the continued ban on intercity travel, it has been difficult for out-of-town exhibitors to effectively plan their participation and bring in their exhibits, particularly for those without Bulawayo offices.
Consequently, postponing the tradeshow to September provides exhibitors with more time to adequately prepare for their participation without contravening national lockdown regulations.
Navigating the business landscape in these turbulent times has required an unprecedented level of agility and resilience across the board.
We therefore wish to take this opportunity to commend our various stakeholders for their continued patience and forbearance in these continually evolving circumstances whilst simultaneously apologising unreservedly for any inconvenience caused by the postponement.
In the meantime, we urge all our participants to take advantage of this extended planning horizon and continue to prepare for their participation to ensure that the show is of the same excellent standard, which ZITF has been traditionally known for.
Ensuring stakeholder safety at our events and venues remains at the top of our agenda.
To that end, we have shared the ZITF 2021 Safety and Risk Management Participant Guidelines that outline the rigorous measures, which will be in effect at the show. We will continue to keep our stakeholders informed of any new developments.
We therefore continue to lend our voices to calls for the public to observe the prescribed health and safety protocols, particularly to:
- Mask Up! (covering nose and mouth)!
- Sanitise/Hand wash!
- Physical Distance!
- Get Vaccinated!