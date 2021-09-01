9:22 by Nhau Have your say: 1 800 square metre stand sold for US$116

Chegutu Municipality housing director Ms Shylet Dzivai allegedly sold a residential stand measuring 1 800 square metres for $10 000 early this month which was equal to US$116, way below the initial value of US$7 000 quoted in 2007, leading to calls for the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) to investigate in the town.