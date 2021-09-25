Chaos as hundreds besiege registry offices at ZITF

The registry office which was also exhibiting at the international trade showcase was issuing out national IDs.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the registry offices were closed for a long time resulting in a massive backlog.
When a CITE news crew visited the civil registry stand on Friday afternoon, there was a group of people seeking to acquire national IDs.
However, they were left fuming when officials informed them that they had reached the limit of the people they can serve.
“It is frustrating that at such an event where we expected to get service we still get turned away. I lost my ID in May and to date, it’s a nightmare to acquire another one,” Mxolisi Ndlovu said in an interview.
Ndlovu said he had made a sacrifice and sought money to pay for the entry fee into the exhibition centre with the hope that he would get his ID.
Another woman who asked not be named said she arrived at the Trade Fair gates at 6 AM but the guards asked her to wait until 9 AM when business starts.
“It’s not fair that we are treated this way. We were only told after lunch that their cut off number has been reached. They could have at least told us earlier. Surely after paying US$5 for entry we really do deserve better service.”