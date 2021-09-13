Embarrassed Mnangagwa Throws Charamba Under The Bus, Reaches Out & Apologises To Hichilema

Zanu PF senior officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba, recently made headlines denouncing President Hichilema for his allegiance to the MDC-Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa.
Charamba, early this year, posted on his Twitter handle pictures of Hichilema and Chamisa and labelled them sell-outs.
Charamba has never retracted his statement against Hichilema even though the then Zambia’s opposition leader is now the head of state of Zambia.
In a statement Sunday, Zanu PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu said his party respects Hichilema as the legitimate President of Zambia.