21:29 by Eddie Cross Have your say: Europe after Angie

In 2017, I received an invitation from the Chancellor of Germany to attend a conference in Berlin on the subject of religious freedom in the world. I accepted the invitation and found myself in Berlin a few months later together with representatives from almost every country in the world. Because of the diverse nature of the religious population of the world, the diversity in terms of race, culture, dress, language and of course religion, was astonishing.