Govt gives employees 15 Oct deadline to get Covid-19 jab

The Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga has given civil servants up to October 15, 2021, to get their Covid-19 vaccination or risk having their salaries withdrawn. This is according to Statutory Instrument (SI)234 of 2021. “Every member of the public service shall be fully vaccinated and any member not so vaccinated shall