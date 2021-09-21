Inequalities at the heart of uneven progress in the AIDS response

Zimbabwe has been an HIV testing and treatment leader. The southern African country’s AIDS Levy has mobilized a significant amount of domestic funding, communities are strongly engaged in service delivery and international financial and technical support has been strong and consistent. Eighty-two per cent of adults living with HIV in the country have suppressed viral loads. Neighbouring Mozambique, by contrast, has lagged behind the regional average, leaving nearly half (44%) of adults living with HIV in the country with unsuppressed viral loads. Conflict, climate change, high levels of poverty and poor health infrastructure are among the country’s many challenges.