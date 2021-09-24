Kwekweza, Zimudzi set free over protest against tinkering with constitution

Namatai Kwekweza and Esther Vongai Zimudzi were arrested by Zimbabwe
Republic Police (ZRP) officers on Friday 19 June 2020 and charged with
participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence,
breaches of peace, or bigotry as defined in section 37(1)(b) of the
Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. Kwekweza and Zimudzi, who
were represented by Rudo Bere and Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of Zimbabwe
Lawyers for Human Rights, were accused of gathering at New Government
Complex in Harare, where they intended to hand over a petition to
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Hon. Ziyambi Ziyambi
in which they were protesting against the holding of some public
hearings into proposed amendments to the Constitution.
Prosecutors claimed that Kwekweza, who is a member of WeLead
Organisation for Young People and Zimudzi, who is a member of Section
20 Organisation, displayed placards which read; “A senseless charade
in the name of the Constitution Amendment No. 2 Bill public hearing,
Minister you are out of order”; “!!!#Ngazvitangidzwe!!!”; “3.3 million
Zimbabweans were consulted about the Constitution in 2013, 94.4% voted
yes”; “Don’t amend the Constitution until you consult 3.3 million
Zimbabweans”; “#Stop cosmetic Constitutions” and “Don’t take advantage
of COVID-19”.
The prosecutors charged that Kwekweza and Zimudzi’s actions were
abusive, insulting and intended to provoke the breach of peace.
However, Magistrate Muchuchutu-Guwuriro on Friday 17 September 2021
set free Kwekweza and Zimudzi after their lawyers applied for
discharge at the close of the State case.
Magistrate Muchuchuti-Guwuriro ruled that the State failed to prove a
prima facie case against the duo and also stated that the placards
which they allegedly held during the protest were not produced in
court to show that a crime was committed.