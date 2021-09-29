20:06 by CITE Have your say: MRP official accused of stealing US$15K, engaging in public violence

Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), National Organising Secretary, Partone Xaba, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in attempts to forcibly evict Floyd Ambrose from Tabas Induna Farm in Nyamandlovu, has been remanded in custody to October 1, pending a bail application hearing.